Preston North End heading for another away day sell out as Hull City tickets fly
PNE head to the MKM Stadium on Saturday, 28 October
Preston North End’s last few remaining away tickets are available for next weekend’s trip to Hull City.
The Lilywhites face Millwall on Saturday - at Deepdale - in the first match back after the international break. Ryan Lowe’s men then take on Southampton in midweek, again on home soil, before getting back on the road and heading to Hull. North End were allocated 2,239 tickets by the Tigers and sales have gone well once again.
North End have been well backed away from home at Sheffield Wednesday, Bristol City, Stoke, Rotherham, Leicester and Ipswich so far this campaign and that support will continue in Hull. Preston face Liam Rosenior’s men in a 3pm kick off and fans will be hoping for another good day out - like in 2022, when Cameron Archer scored the only goal of the game to earn PNE three points.
The positive take up of tickets comes as a result of Hull’s excellent offer for visiting supporters. Next weekend’s hosts priced adult tickets at £15, with seniors £10, under-23s £5 and under-16s £1. Away tickets were put on sale in priority periods, with general sale coming one week after the tickets were made available to founder member Ambassadors. As of Monday evening (16/10), there were 150 tickets left for Preston fans to pick up.