Preston North End’s last few remaining away tickets are available for next weekend’s trip to Hull City.

The Lilywhites face Millwall on Saturday - at Deepdale - in the first match back after the international break. Ryan Lowe’s men then take on Southampton in midweek, again on home soil, before getting back on the road and heading to Hull. North End were allocated 2,239 tickets by the Tigers and sales have gone well once again.

North End have been well backed away from home at Sheffield Wednesday, Bristol City, Stoke, Rotherham, Leicester and Ipswich so far this campaign and that support will continue in Hull. Preston face Liam Rosenior’s men in a 3pm kick off and fans will be hoping for another good day out - like in 2022, when Cameron Archer scored the only goal of the game to earn PNE three points.

