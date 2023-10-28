News you can trust since 1886
Lineups confirmed for Hull City vs Preston North End as one change made

Team news is in from the MKM Stadium

By George Hodgson
Published 28th Oct 2023, 14:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 14:04 BST
Preston North End playersPreston North End players
Preston North End players

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has made one change for this afternoon’s clash at Hull City.

Ryan Ledson comes in for Mads Frokjaer, who drops to the bench after Wednesday night’s draw with Southampton. That is the only change to the match day squad, with Andrew Hughes, Jack Whatmough, Ali McCann, Calvin Ramsay and Emil Riis remaining sidelined for the visitors. Hull manager Liam Rosenior makes one change too, with the injured Tyler Morton dropping out for Jason Lokilo.

PNE starting XI: Woodman; Potts, Storey, Lindsay, Cunningham, Whiteman, Ledson, Holmes, Browne (c), Millar, Keane

PNE subs: Cornell, Bauer, Best, Brady, Frokjaer, Woodburn, Stewart, Osmajic, Evans

Hull City starting XI: Allsop; Coyle, McLoughlin, Jones, Greaves, Seri, Traore, Lokilo, Philogene, Twine, Delap

Hull City subs: Ingram, Christie, Vinagre, Docherty, Sinik, Vaughan, Smith, Tufan, Connolly

