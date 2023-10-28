Lineups confirmed for Hull City vs Preston North End as one change made
Team news is in from the MKM Stadium
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has made one change for this afternoon’s clash at Hull City.
Ryan Ledson comes in for Mads Frokjaer, who drops to the bench after Wednesday night’s draw with Southampton. That is the only change to the match day squad, with Andrew Hughes, Jack Whatmough, Ali McCann, Calvin Ramsay and Emil Riis remaining sidelined for the visitors. Hull manager Liam Rosenior makes one change too, with the injured Tyler Morton dropping out for Jason Lokilo.
PNE starting XI: Woodman; Potts, Storey, Lindsay, Cunningham, Whiteman, Ledson, Holmes, Browne (c), Millar, Keane
PNE subs: Cornell, Bauer, Best, Brady, Frokjaer, Woodburn, Stewart, Osmajic, Evans
Hull City starting XI: Allsop; Coyle, McLoughlin, Jones, Greaves, Seri, Traore, Lokilo, Philogene, Twine, Delap
Hull City subs: Ingram, Christie, Vinagre, Docherty, Sinik, Vaughan, Smith, Tufan, Connolly