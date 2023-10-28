Ryan Lowe made one change for Saturday’s trip but not the one many would’ve expected. Wednesday night’s game changer Milutin Osmajic remained on the bench, as Ryan Ledson came in for Mads Frokjaer - PNE’s aim seemingly to limit the supply from Hull’s two central midfielders. Osmajic may have felt somewhat unfortunate to be omitted, but the Montenegrin did find himself on the pitch earlier than envisaged. North End were forced into a double change on the half-hour mark, with Greg Cunningham and ex-Tiger Will Keane making way with knocks. Kian Best also entered the fray for his first Championship minutes since Leicester City away on October 4th.

Hull’s MKM Stadium is always a tough venue for visiting teams and with 24 thousand fans packed in, North End had to earn the right. It was a fast turnaround for the Lilywhites, but the heartache felt in Wednesday night’s draw with Southampton - and a sold out away end - provided PNE with necessary fuel. The first half was fiercely contested, with tackles flying in but chances at a premium and both sides struggling for real rhythm. Liam Delap was in the mood against his old loan club; the striker’s pace and power causing some problems. The clearest opportunity came moments before Mr Smith’s half-time whistle though, when Jaden Philogene raced clear but let PNE off the hook after taking far too long to make his mind up.

The two teams headed in at the break with the game firmly in the balance and there for the taking. There was the feeling that one goal, one moment, could be enough to get the job done on an afternoon of attritional Championship football. Preston headed into the match having had major penalty shouts turned down against Millwall and the Saints, so the feeling in the 47th minute will have been all too familiar for PNE’s boss. Alan Browne, who had seen a strong appeal waved away in the first half, got goal side of Alfie Jones and was bundled to the ground. A total mess on the Tigers defender’s part, but the referee - to the bemusement of every man in blue and yellow - was not interested.

On the hour the game opened right up and became more stretched: usually the sign of a chance to clinch the contest in such stuffy encounters. Freddie Woodman reacted well to deny Philogene, before Liam Millar saw a shot from 12 yards deflect wide after Browne had picked out the Canadian with a pinpoint, low cross. Hull’s danger man all afternoon was wearing 23 though and - having knocked on the door several times prior - Philogene eventually broke it down on 69 minutes. The former Aston Villa man nipped inside and drove home the opener, off the inside of Woodman’s far post.

Preston had been dealt a big blow but there was still some life in Lowe’s men, who were going to have to dig deep to take anything away. The Preston boss introduced Robbie Brady and Ben Woodburn - his final two substitutions after Ched Evans replaced Duane Holmes just before Philogene’s opener. North End’s number nine went the closest to levelling matters eight minutes from time, but Ryan Allsop got a strong left foot to his low strike across goal - after more good approach play from Browne. PNE pushed until the very end, with six minutes held up by the fourth official, but Liam Rosenior’s side held out on home soil. A seventh league game without a win for North End; needless to say Lowe and co have work to do.

PNE XI: Woodman; Potts, Storey, Lindsay, Cunningham (Best 32’), Whiteman, Ledson (Woodburn 76’), Holmes (Evans , Browne (c), Millar (Brady 76’), Keane (Osmajic 32’)

PNE subs not used: Cornell, Bauer, Frokjaer, Stewart