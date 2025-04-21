17 great photos of the Preston North End away faithful arriving at Hull City on Gentry Day - gallery

By George Hodgson
Published 21st Apr 2025, 15:26 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2025, 15:32 BST

PNE take on Hull City away from home on Easter Monday

Preston North End are being backed by just shy of 1,500 away supporters at Hull City this afternoon.

It is the club’s annual Gentry Day, marked this season at the MKM Stadium where Paul Heckingbottom’s side play their penultimate away match of the campaign.

Travelling fans wear bowler hats and some don suits, as those connected with the football club - who’ve passed away in their last 12 months - are remembered.

Flick through Camera Sport’s pre-match snaps, of the fans arriving at the ground, below!

