Hull City vs Preston North End confirmed starting XIs and team news as Leeds United loan man absent
Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made a couple of changes for the Easter Monday clash at Hull City.
Three days on from the Lilywhites’ last gasp defeat at home to Queens Park Rangers, it’s PNE’s 2024/25 Gentry Day. Andrew Hughes drops to the bench and Leeds United loan man Sam Greenwood is not involved at all. Lewis Gibson and Jayden Meghoma return to the squad.
Patrick Bauer is back on the bench and there is a rare appearance in the squad for under-19 midfielder Kaedyn Kamara. Missing out once again are Freddie Woodman, Jack Whatmough, Brad Potts, Ali McCann and Ryan Ledson, while Will Keane is also not in the squad.
Confirmed team news
Preston North End XI: Cornell; Storey, Lindsay, Gibson, Kesler-Hayden, Whiteman (c), Thordarson, Meghoma, Frokjaer, Brady, Osmajic. Preston North End subs: Stowell, Porteous, Bauer, Hughes, Kamara, Carroll, T. Mawene, Riis, Evans.
Hull City starting XI: Pandur; Coyle, Egan, Hughes, McLoughlin, Alzate, Slater, Kamara, Gelhardt, Amrabat, Joseph. Hull City subs: Lo-Tutala, Jones, Drameh, Puerta, Lincoln, Palmer, Vaughan, Burstow, Joao Pedro.
