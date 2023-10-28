Hull City v Preston North End injury news as seven out and one doubt

Latest injury and team news ahead of the EFL Championship clash between Hull City and Preston North End at the MKM Stadium on Saturday, October 28.

Preston North End are on their travels for the first time on this side of the international break, as they face Hull City at a sold-out MKM Stadium.

The Lilywhites have notched up two draws since the resumption of league football, drawing 1-1 against Millwall and then having to accept a 2-2 draw with Southampton. Ryan Lowe’s men looked to have secured all three points against the Saints, but a late own goal saw two points dropped. As for the hosts, Hull were winners at Birmingham City thanks to goals from ex-PNE man Liam Delap and Jaden Philogene.

The Championship standings after the latest round of fixtures have Preston in fourth and Hull in eighth, but there's only two points separating the two sides ahead of Saturday. Neither team have been in the best of form - PNE are without a win in six games whilst Hull's success against the Blues was their first win in four matches.

A win could take North End above third-placed Leeds United, whilst a win for the Tigers - coupled with results going in their favour - may see them overtake PNE and several other teams. In the 2022/23 season both encounters finished 0-0, with Preston's 1-0 win in February 2022 the last time any side won this fixture.

Here’s the latest injury and team news from the Preston North End and Hull City camps. Flick through to see who’s not in contention to play, with a brief explanation as to why you won’t see them feature.

Andrew Hughes - out Andrew Hughes has been dealing with a calf injury since the end of September. He was pushing for a return this week but just isn't ready for the trip to Hull. Ryan Lowe hopes to have him back for next weekend's game against Coventry City. Ryan Lowe on Andrew Hughes: "We are going to leave Hughesy tomorrow but we're hoping to have him back for Coventry next week."

Regan Slater - out Picked up a hamstring injury in early October. Missed the two games before the international break. He's expected to be out until the New Year by all accounts.