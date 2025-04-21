Hull City v Preston North End early team and injury news as 11 out for key Championship contest
The Easter weekend schedule continues this afternoon, with the Lilywhites making the trip to Hull City.
Paul Heckingbottom’s men are back in action just three days after the late disappointment against the R’s at Deepdale.
Although Liam Lindsay levelled the contest for North End, Lucas Andersen sealed the 93rd-minute victory for the visitors, which dropped PNE down to 17th in the table on 49 points.
The fixtures keep coming thick and fast with Preston, who make the trip to the MKM Stadium this afternoon to face the relegation-scrapping Tigers.
Here’s the early team and injury news from both camps.
Hull City team news
Louie Barry - Out
The Aston Villa loanee amassed just four appearances following his switch to Hull during the January transfer window before sustaining a season-ending knee injury a month later.
Mohamed Belloumi - Out
The 22-year-old has been sidelined since November after he sustained an ACL injury, which ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign. Belloumi is expected to return next season.
Eliot Matazo - Out
Matazo underwent surgery on his ACL after picking up a season-ending issue in February.
Liam Millar - Out
The Canadian international is another member of Rueben Selles’ side to be ruled out for the rest of the campaign with an ACL injury. Millar has been out since October.
Oscar Zambrano - Out
Zambrano was last seen in November after being handed a 16-month ban for breaching doping regulations by the South American Football Federation. The incident occurred during the midfielder’s time at LDU Quito and won’t play for the Tigers again this season.
Matt Crooks - Out
Crooks was sent off in stoppage time during their 1-0 defeat to Swansea on Friday and will be suspended for PNE’s visit this afternoon.
Preston team news
Brad Potts - Out
Heckingbottom confirmed Potts had sustained a minor setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury, although it remains unclear just yet whether Potts will feature again this season.
Ali McCann - Out
McCann will definitely miss the final three games of the season as he remains sidelined with a calf issue. The midfielder has missed PNE’s past nine games after being withdrawn against Swansea in early March.
Freddie Woodman - Out
Dai Cornell has come into the side as Woodman continues to miss out through injury. The keeper sustained an ankle problem in the gym during the international break and will be absent for the rest of the campaign.
Ryan Ledson - Out
It was reported by the Lancashire Post last week that the midfielder is set to depart Deepdale at the end of the season when his contract comes to a close. Ledson currently remains absent with a hamstring problem but is expected to appear again this term.
Jack Whatmough - Out
The centre-back hasn’t featured since February after sustaining a calf injury against Wycombe in the FA Cup. Like McCann and Woodman, Whamough isn’t expected to play again this season.
