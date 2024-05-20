Hull City manager latest as Luton Town boss targeted and Norwich City pair wanted for transfer
Preston North End confirmed their retained list on Friday, with Ben Woodburn and Greg Cunningham among those to depart the club.
Clubs not competing in the play-offs had a deadline of Saturday, May 18 to submit to the EFL and the club opted to publish theirs on Friday. We’re just one game away from knowing the full line-up of the 2024/25 Championship, with the play-off final to come on Sunday.
Here’s the latest headlines from around English football’s second tier.
Hull City manager latest
Hull City are hopeful of naming their new manager this week, as they look for a successor to replace Liam Rosenior. Hull Live say that it is a 'significant' week for the Tigers - who are locked in talks to appoint Tim Walter. The German is assessing the current squad and offering his opinion on what the club need to do for the upcoming season.
Owner, Acun Ilicali, met with Walter in Monaco earlier this month and he is their number one target. Ilicali, at a fans forum, said that he was 95 per cent sure they would land their first choice, though he did also warn that Hull were being cautious.
Premier League new boys could eye Luton Town boss
Rob Edwards could be offered a swift return to the Premier League, by Ipswich Town. The former Wolves defender suffered relegation with the Hatters last Sunday, but is reportedly a potential target for the Tractor Boys - should they lose boss Kieran McKenna. He is being strongly linked to replace Roberto de Zerbi at Brighton & Hove Albion.
Chelsea are also said to be interested, should Mauricio Pochettino decide to leave. Ipswich could make a move for Edwards, according to talkSPORT, though his focus is on achieving an immediate return to the top flight. Edwards guided the club to the Premier League through the play-offs and is popular among the Luton fans.
Leeds United among four interested in Norwich City star
Leeds United are interested in signing Norwich City striker Josh Sargent, according to the Sunday Mirror (via GOAL). Daniel Farke's side defeated the Canaries in the Championship play-off semi-finals and Bournemouth, Brentford and Fulham are also said to hold an interest. The American scored 16 league goals this season.
Stoke City to swoop in for former Canary
The Potters have been linked with a move for released Norwich City defender, Sam McCallum. He is one of five players let go by the Carrow Road side, along with Danny Batth, Ben Gibson, Dimitris Giannoulis and Jon McCracken. The Pink Un claim that Stoke are eyeing a move for the former Coventry City and QPR loan man, who made 29 Championship appearances last season.
