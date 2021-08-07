Hull City 'thoroughly deserved' their win against Preston North End according to Grant McCann

Hull City boss Grant McCann.

North End started the game the better of the two sides, opening the scoring through Emil Riis.

The Tigers worked their way back into the game however going in level at half time through Keane Lewis-Potter before scoring three more times in the second 45.

Richie Smallwood, Josh Magennis and Andy Cannon all finding the net in front of the away support.

McCann said: "I thought it was a good, calm, controlled performance. We conceded early which wasn't the best start for us, we didn't want to do that, it was disappointing.

"The calmness, the control, the attitude of the players to come back was a credit to them."

Hull went into half time level but had claims for a penalty turned away after PNE skipper Alan Browne went close with Lewis-Potter in the area.

The Tigers' boss felt his side should have had a spot kick and was pleased with how they also adapted to a change of shape form the Lilywhites, as they switched from 3-5-2 to a diamond 4-4-2.

"I thought it was a penalty, I've seen it back and it's a stone wall penalty," he said.

"The referee has said there was contact but it wasn't a penalty and I don't really understand that comment. Keane is not the type of player to dive. He jumped back up, it was a great pass form Richie Smallwood and a great finish to get us the equaliser.

"We had to adjust a little bit in the second half because Preston changed their shape and we had to get the message on.

"It was a little difficult at times with the fans in the stadium. Once we got messages on to Malik and Keane to be more compact I thought we looked good after that.

"I thought we were good all day, in and out of possession and thoroughly deserved the win."