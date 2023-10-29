Hull City manager Liam Rosenior

Hull City manager Liam Rosenior felt his side were thoroughly deserving of Saturday’s 1-0 win over Preston North End.

The Lilywhites’ winless run was extended to seven games, as Jaden Philogene’s second half strike earned the Tigers all three points at the MKM Stadium. North End dropped to eighth in the Championship table with the result and were left to rue a penalty decision - at 0-0 - which went against Ryan Lowe’s side.

Rosenior, who saw his side climb into the play-off places with the result, admitted Preston had case for a spot kick - but that Alan Browne’s appeal for another, in the first half, was rightly ignored. And the Tigers boss also expressed his frustration at, what he perceived to be, time wasting on PNE’s part.

“I know there was one, I can’t think of any others,” said Rosenior, when asked about North End’s penalty claims. “That one (in the first half) was not a penalty, nowhere near. We can speak about referees, I have done and it’s a difficult job being a manager. We were the better team and I think we came out on the right side of the result.

“For the first time I was frustrated, because I felt that the game was being slowed down pretty much from the first minute of the game. So, for me, we were the team that wanted to play football and I think the right side got the result at the end of the day. I think for 80 minutes we completely controlled and dominated the game.