Hull City receive Preston North End praise as ticket offer for away fans lauded
PNE head to Hull City on Saturday, 28 October
Hull City’s offer for Preston North End fans has come in for praise - ahead of the meeting between the two clubs later this month.
The Lilywhites head to the MKM Stadium on Saturday, 28 October after home matches against Millwall and Southampton. It is a three o’clock kick off and tickets are to be put on sale in priority periods. Founder Member Ambassadors can purchase today (09/10), with tickets limited to one per supporter. Ticket sales will then be staggered throughout the week for Gold Ambassadors and all season card holders, prior to general sale next week.
Preston have been allocated 2,239 tickets for the away day and fans will be hoping for a similar day out to 2021 - when Cameron Archer’s winning goal sent the PNE faithful home happy. Last season, North End took a goalless draw back to Lancashire. Ahead of the game, Hull’s pricing of tickets has gone down brilliantly with North End fans on social media. Adults are priced at £15 with seniors: £10, under-23s: £5 and under-16s just £1.
Commenting on ‘X’ - formerly Twitter - @CjCritch said: ‘Fair play.....how prices should be. Hope we return the gesture.’ @ChrisBlaylockDJ said: ‘That is class from Hull. We should do the same for them in the return fixture.’
And @andyh61105275 was equally as pleased, posting: Hopefully Preston can offer reduced tickets to the Hull fans for the home fixture as a goodwill gesture as these prices are superb.’ The praise continued from @kseagerharris, who wrote: ‘Class from Hull this! Surely we reciprocate their gesture. Stinks of another away day sell out IMO.’