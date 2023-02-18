Hull City 0-0 Preston North End - Back to back draws for PNE as they fail to fire

Troy Parrott had the best chance of the game for North End but he couldn't find the back of the net from around the penalty spot.

Ryan Lowe made three changes for the game, Ryan Ledson, Ben Woodburn and Liam Delap all coming into the side.

Parrott, fresh from scoring the equaliser against Bristol City, was dropped to the bench, with Ben Whiteman banned after being sent off against the Robins and Ali McCann was not named in the matchday squad.

Preston North End's Ben Woodburn battles with Hull City's Greg Docherty

North End had an early scare as Dimitrios Pelkas stole in behind the backline but his touch was heavy when one on one with Freddie Woodman and he was able to dive on the ball less than a minute in.

Pelkas was again causing issues as he got the better of Jordan Storey, the ball falling to Ozan Tufan on the edge of the box who couldn't keep his strike down after nine minutes.

Storey was in trouble once more 16 minutes in, Oscar Estupinan this time taking the ball off him and squaring it across the face of goal - as Woodman committed himself - but he had no takers to fire into an empty net.

PNE's only shot of the half came after 21 minutes, Delap getting onto an error at the back by Hull to make half a yard for himself on the right side of the box but fire high into the side netting at the near post.

Cyrus Christie, who was linked with a move to PNE in the summer, tried his luck from distance after 34 minutes but his strike curled away from the far post.

The visitors again were the makers of their own problems with five minutes left in the half, Liam Lindsay, off the bench for the injured Andrew Hughes, playing the ball to the feet of a Hull man under little pressure allowing a counter attack. Estupinan picked the ball up and poked the ball at goal, which Woodman just about managed to turn round the post.

In the first minute of first half stoppage time, the Tigers were still pushing to break the deadlock. After a number of failed clearances Greg Docherty nearly bundled the ball into the net, in the end, as the ball cannoned back off him from another attempted clearance, the ball squirmed behind for a corner.

Lowe made changes at half time, bringing on Parrott and Bambo Diaby but it was the home side who had the first chance of the second 45.

A corner swung in from the right just two minutes into the half was sent goalwards by the foot of Alfie Jones but Woodman managed to save with his own foot.

North End should have been the side in the lead after 54 minutes however. Alan Browne's ball over the top for Tom Cannon was taken down expertly by the Everton loanee and as he left his defender for dead he delivered low towards the penalty spot where Parrott was able to wrap his foot around it. The Irishman could only steer it beyond the post however, a golden chance to make it two in two gone begging.

But it did stir the Lilywhites into life, Brad Potts having a go a minute later. Parrott laid the ball out wide for Browne who found Alvaro Fernandez in the box and as the Spaniard was bundling his way past two Hull defenders, Potts volleyed over the bar.

Two minutes short of the hour mark, PNE came forward again. This time Parrott played it to Potts down the right side of the box and his well-struck effort from a tight angle was deflected into the side netting.

Hull were not giving up in the game though and had a moment of their own after 69 minutes, Ozan Tufan beat Lindsay with some neat footwork and fired at Woodman but the North End 'keeper was able to beat it away.

Browne tried his luck on the volley from the edge of the box after 79 minutes but couldn't keep his strike down.

The final 10 minutes saw both sides attempt to carve out a clear cut chance that might have seen either break the deadlock but it remained goalless.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey (Diaby, 45'), Cunningham, Hughes (Lindsay, 36'), Potts, Ledson, Browne, Woodburn (Johnson, 74'), Fernandez, Cannon, Delap (Parrott, 45').PNE subs: Cornell, , Brady, Onomah.Hull City Starting XI: Ingram, Christie, Jones, McLoughlin, Greaves, Simons, Docherty, Tufan, Longman (Ebiowei, 65'), Estupinan, Pelkas (Slater, 65').Hull City subs: Darlow, Coyle, Elder, , Woods, Tetteh.