Huddersfield Town looking to get one over on Preston North End again after Boxing Day win

The Terriers came to Deepdale on Boxing Day and came from behind to take all three points in Lancashire, backing that up with another win against Rotherham United which helped them get off the bottom of the Championship table.

It was a brief upturn in form before Mark Fotheringham’s side lost to Luton Town at the weekend, although league form can be considered irrelevant when it comes to cup competitions.

But speaking of, this is not the first time that Saturday’s two sides have met in the cup this season. This weekend’s game, 12:30pm, is the fourth meeting of the two sides this season, having now played both of their league games and also meeting in the first round of the Carabao Cup, a game that PNE won 4-1.

Preston North End's Liam Lindsay battles with Huddersfield Town's Jordan Rhodes

Defeat last time out certainly has not pleased the Huddersfield boss Fotheringham, who blasted his side after their game against Luton, meaning a reaction might be on its way at Deepdale.

He said: "It’s nowhere near the standards we expect. The goals were unacceptable and we could have handled the moments a hell of a lot better."It's not acceptable in any way. We'll have to look at each other and be very honest. We never defended them as a group and we've just ended it on a downer."If we're serious about getting out of it we need to be better in the bigger moments. There’s been a lot of positives over the last three games, but that was definitely a negative in the respect that we’ve conceded two goals and we should’ve done a lot better for both of them.”

Town have strengthened their squad this week too, signing Matt Lowton on loan from Burnley on loan until the end of the season.

Last time the two sides played however it was one of their veterans that was in the spotlight, former Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough forward Jordan Rhodes.

His clinical finish drew the Terriers level and he could have had another goal in the game.

History is not on PNE’s side going into the game either, with them not having won in the FA Cup third round in six of their last seven attempts, a 5-1 win at Wycombe Wanderers their only success.

It will be the fifth time the two sides have met in the FA Cup too, PNE losing three of the last four although their win did come in the FA Cup final in 1938.

North End will be looking to pick up their home form with trouble at Deepdale all season but their home FA Cup form is not great either. They have lost their last four home games in the FA Cup, the last football league side to lose more than five in a row was Rotherham United from 2002-08.

