How valuable is the current Preston North End squad and how do they compare to league rivals Swansea City and West Brom? Championship clubs ranked by total squad value

Who has the most valuable combined team? Who is each club’s Most Valuable Player (MVP)? and which clubs are relying on the most non-English talents?
Here are the 24 Championship clubs ranked by their squads value on September 1, 2021 from highest to lowest.
(All stats via Transfermarkt).
1. Fulham
Total squad value: £133.34m
MVP: Aleksandar Mitrovic
Average age: 26.6
Foreign players: 21
Photo: Jacques Feeney
2. Sheffield United
Total squad value: £111.69m
MVP: Rhian Brewster
Average age: 27.2
Foreign players: 14
Photo: George Wood
3. Bournemouth
Total squad value: £101.79m
MVP: David Brooks
Average age: 25.1
Foreign players: 11
Photo: Alex Burstow
4. West Bromwich Albion
Total squad value: £70.7m
MVP: Grady Diangana
Average age: 25.8
Foreign players: 8
Photo: Catherine Ivill