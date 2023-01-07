How to watch and everything you need to know about FA Cup fourth round with Preston North End joining Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday and Man United in the draw
Preston North End are through to the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time in five years thanks to a 3-1 win voer Huddersfield Town on Saturday.
Despite Huddersfield taking the lead through substitute Florian Kamberi, Ryan Lowe’s side rallied and turned the game on its head.
Ben Woodburn’s cross was sent into the bottom corner of his own net by captain Tom Lees, before Bambo Diaby sent a thumping volley beyond a planted Nicholas Bilokapic in the Terriers’ net.
Alan Browne added a third in the final minutes of the game, although at that point PNE were comfortable and on their way to the fourth round.
Having had five years away from the fourth round, there is excitement amongst supporters for who Preston could be drawn against, with the biggest teams in the country still in the draw.
Here are all the important details you need to know ahead of the draw.
When does the draw take place?
The fourth round ties will be drawn at around 4.05pm on Sunday, January 8 by Emile Heskey and Karen Bardsley.
How can I watch?
The draw is televised live on BBC One ahead of the third round tie between Manchester City and Chelsea, which will be presented by Mark Chapman. Fans can also watch the draw via the FA’s official Emirates FA Cup Twitter and Facebook pages.
How much prize money is on offer?
PNE will pocket £105,000 from the competition prize fund for their third round win and the prize money rises to £120,000 in the fourth round, and £225,000 in the fifth.
Are there replays in this season’s competition?
Yes. While replays have been scrapped for the past two seasons, they return this term - but only up to and including the fourth round.
When do fourth round ties take place?
The fourth round is scheduled to be played between Friday, 27 January and Monday, January 30, meaning Coventry City’s visit to Deepdale on January 28 will now be rearranged.
What are the ball numbers?
1 Preston North End
2 Brighton & Hove Albion
3 Chesterfield or West Bromwich Albion
4 Manchester City or Chelsea
5 Stockport County or Walsall
6 Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley
7 Tottenham Hotspur
8 Derby County or Barnsley
9 Cardiff City or Leeds United
10 West Ham United
11 Burnley
12 Wrexham
13 Norwich City or Blackburn Rovers
14 Aston Villa or Stevenage
15 Luton Town or Wigan Athletic
16 Oxford United or Arsenal
17 Fleetwood Town
18 Liverpool or Wolverhampton Wanderers
19 Grimsby Town
20 Blackpool
21 Leicester City
22 Forest Green Rovers or Birmingham City
23 Bristol City or Swansea City
24 Hartlepool United or Stoke City
25 Fulham
26 Southampton
27 Sheffield United
28 Sunderland
29 Sheffield Wednesday
30 Manchester United
31 Reading
32 Ipswich Town