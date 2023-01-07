News you can trust since 1886
How to watch and everything you need to know about FA Cup fourth round with Preston North End joining Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday and Man United in the draw

Preston North End are through to the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time in five years thanks to a 3-1 win voer Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

By Tom Sandells
3 minutes ago

Despite Huddersfield taking the lead through substitute Florian Kamberi, Ryan Lowe’s side rallied and turned the game on its head.

Ben Woodburn’s cross was sent into the bottom corner of his own net by captain Tom Lees, before Bambo Diaby sent a thumping volley beyond a planted Nicholas Bilokapic in the Terriers’ net.

Alan Browne added a third in the final minutes of the game, although at that point PNE were comfortable and on their way to the fourth round.

The FA Cup trophy ahead of the Emirates FA Cup third round match at Gillingham
Having had five years away from the fourth round, there is excitement amongst supporters for who Preston could be drawn against, with the biggest teams in the country still in the draw.

Here are all the important details you need to know ahead of the draw.

When does the draw take place?

The fourth round ties will be drawn at around 4.05pm on Sunday, January 8 by Emile Heskey and Karen Bardsley.

How can I watch?

The draw is televised live on BBC One ahead of the third round tie between Manchester City and Chelsea, which will be presented by Mark Chapman. Fans can also watch the draw via the FA’s official Emirates FA Cup Twitter and Facebook pages.

How much prize money is on offer?

PNE will pocket £105,000 from the competition prize fund for their third round win and the prize money rises to £120,000 in the fourth round, and £225,000 in the fifth.

Are there replays in this season’s competition?

Yes. While replays have been scrapped for the past two seasons, they return this term - but only up to and including the fourth round.

When do fourth round ties take place?

The fourth round is scheduled to be played between Friday, 27 January and Monday, January 30, meaning Coventry City’s visit to Deepdale on January 28 will now be rearranged.

What are the ball numbers?

1 Preston North End

2 Brighton & Hove Albion

3 Chesterfield or West Bromwich Albion

4 Manchester City or Chelsea

5 Stockport County or Walsall

6 Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley

7 Tottenham Hotspur

8 Derby County or Barnsley

9 Cardiff City or Leeds United

10 West Ham United

11 Burnley

12 Wrexham

13 Norwich City or Blackburn Rovers

14 Aston Villa or Stevenage

15 Luton Town or Wigan Athletic

16 Oxford United or Arsenal

17 Fleetwood Town

18 Liverpool or Wolverhampton Wanderers

19 Grimsby Town

20 Blackpool

21 Leicester City

22 Forest Green Rovers or Birmingham City

23 Bristol City or Swansea City

24 Hartlepool United or Stoke City

25 Fulham

26 Southampton

27 Sheffield United

28 Sunderland

29 Sheffield Wednesday

30 Manchester United

31 Reading

32 Ipswich Town