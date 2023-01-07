Despite Huddersfield taking the lead through substitute Florian Kamberi, Ryan Lowe’s side rallied and turned the game on its head.

Ben Woodburn’s cross was sent into the bottom corner of his own net by captain Tom Lees, before Bambo Diaby sent a thumping volley beyond a planted Nicholas Bilokapic in the Terriers’ net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Browne added a third in the final minutes of the game, although at that point PNE were comfortable and on their way to the fourth round.

The FA Cup trophy ahead of the Emirates FA Cup third round match at Gillingham

Having had five years away from the fourth round, there is excitement amongst supporters for who Preston could be drawn against, with the biggest teams in the country still in the draw.

Here are all the important details you need to know ahead of the draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When does the draw take place?

The fourth round ties will be drawn at around 4.05pm on Sunday, January 8 by Emile Heskey and Karen Bardsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How can I watch?

The draw is televised live on BBC One ahead of the third round tie between Manchester City and Chelsea, which will be presented by Mark Chapman. Fans can also watch the draw via the FA’s official Emirates FA Cup Twitter and Facebook pages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How much prize money is on offer?

PNE will pocket £105,000 from the competition prize fund for their third round win and the prize money rises to £120,000 in the fourth round, and £225,000 in the fifth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are there replays in this season’s competition?

Yes. While replays have been scrapped for the past two seasons, they return this term - but only up to and including the fourth round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When do fourth round ties take place?

The fourth round is scheduled to be played between Friday, 27 January and Monday, January 30, meaning Coventry City’s visit to Deepdale on January 28 will now be rearranged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the ball numbers?

1 Preston North End

Advertisement Hide Ad

2 Brighton & Hove Albion

3 Chesterfield or West Bromwich Albion

Advertisement Hide Ad

4 Manchester City or Chelsea

5 Stockport County or Walsall

Advertisement Hide Ad

6 Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley

7 Tottenham Hotspur

Advertisement Hide Ad

8 Derby County or Barnsley

9 Cardiff City or Leeds United

Advertisement Hide Ad

10 West Ham United

11 Burnley

Advertisement Hide Ad

12 Wrexham

13 Norwich City or Blackburn Rovers

Advertisement Hide Ad

14 Aston Villa or Stevenage

15 Luton Town or Wigan Athletic

Advertisement Hide Ad

16 Oxford United or Arsenal

17 Fleetwood Town

Advertisement Hide Ad

18 Liverpool or Wolverhampton Wanderers

19 Grimsby Town

Advertisement Hide Ad

20 Blackpool

21 Leicester City

Advertisement Hide Ad

22 Forest Green Rovers or Birmingham City

23 Bristol City or Swansea City

Advertisement Hide Ad

24 Hartlepool United or Stoke City

25 Fulham

Advertisement Hide Ad

26 Southampton

27 Sheffield United

Advertisement Hide Ad

28 Sunderland

29 Sheffield Wednesday

Advertisement Hide Ad

30 Manchester United

31 Reading

Advertisement Hide Ad