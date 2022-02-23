PNE player ratings: Preston North End 0 Nottingham Forest 0

The Lilywhites were the better side over the course of the game and can count themselves unfortunate not to have taken all three points.

Cameron Archer had their best chance to break the deadlock when put clear by Brad Potts' pass but the Aston Villa loanee fired the wrong side of the post.

Here are the PNE player ratings from the game, with Brad Potts our man of the match.

Andrew Hughes and Liam Lindsay also caught the eye as North End kept a sixth clean sheet in eight matches.

1. Daniel Iversen 7 Cigar time for the PNE goalkeeper with him relatively untroubled. A first-half shot from James Garner went straight at him. Photo: Mick Walker/Camerasport Photo Sales

2. Sepp van den Berg 7 Survived an early penalty shout against him but had a decent game. Forest pushed Davis against him much of the time but van den Berg coped with that well. Photo: Press Association Photo Sales

3. Patrick Bauer 7 Helped keep PNE solid at the back and was prepared to bring the ball out of the defence with runs into the Forest half. Picked up a hip injury in the first half and was subbed early in the second. Photo: Mick Walker/Camerasport Photo Sales

4. Liam Lindsay 8 Assured performance on the left side of PNE's back three and later in the middle. Cleared his lines well, was calm on the ball and distributed well from the back. Photo: Mick Walker/Camerasport Photo Sales