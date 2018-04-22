How the PNE players rated against Norwich

Preston North End drew a blank in their clash with Norwich City at a sun soaked Deepdale.
It was their first goalless draw of 2018 and while they remain in the play-off hunt, it will need other results to go their way if they are to grab sixth spot.
Here are the player ratings for the game.
Declan Rudd 6
Had a relatively untroubled afternoon against his former club with Norwich not registering a shot on target.
Darnell Fisher 8
Man of the match. He was back to doing what he does best after a bit of a dip in form of late. Full of energy and got forward well.
Tom Clarke 8
Strong performance at the back from the skipper, the last half hour of it done on one leg after suffering a hamstring injury.
Paul Huntington 6
Hurt his hamstring during the first half and was substituted at the interval. Soild enough in his time on the pitch.
Greg Cunningham 7
Helped counter the threat of Maddison and patrolled that side of the pitch well. Put in a couple of blocks in the box.
Ben Pearson 7
Saw plenty of the ball, with him catching Norwich in possession quite often as they played out from the back.
Paul Gallagher 7
Hit the bar with a free-kick in the first half and got the ball to try and make things happen. Replaced early in the second half.
Billy Bodin 6
A good outlet in the first half but his energy and confidence seemed to fade after he missed a great second-half chance.
Alan Browne 8
Pressed well, especially in the first half, as North End looked to force Norwich into making mistakes. Dropped a little deeper later on.
Tom Barkhuizen 6
Didn’t really get into the game and looked like he was running on empty after featuring in every league match this season.
Callum Robinson 6
Didn’t make much of an impact when playing as a striker but got more joy when moved out to the left-wing in the second half.
subs used
Ben Davies 7
A half-time replacement for Huntington, he put in a composed display at the back.
Josh Harrop 7
Injected more energy into the side when he came on as part of a double substitution.
Sean Maguire 6
Missed a great chance when he sent a header over. Looked lively although still not 100% fit.