How the PNE players rated against Norwich

Preston North End drew a blank in their clash with Norwich City at a sun soaked Deepdale.

It was their first goalless draw of 2018 and while they remain in the play-off hunt, it will need other results to go their way if they are to grab sixth spot.

PNE boss Alex Neil with Norwich counterpart Daniel Farke

Here are the player ratings for the game.

Declan Rudd 6

Had a relatively untroubled afternoon against his former club with Norwich not registering a shot on target.

Darnell Fisher 8

Man of the match. He was back to doing what he does best after a bit of a dip in form of late. Full of energy and got forward well.

Tom Clarke 8

Strong performance at the back from the skipper, the last half hour of it done on one leg after suffering a hamstring injury.

Tom Clarke in action against Norwich

Paul Huntington 6

Hurt his hamstring during the first half and was substituted at the interval. Soild enough in his time on the pitch.

Greg Cunningham 7

Helped counter the threat of Maddison and patrolled that side of the pitch well. Put in a couple of blocks in the box.

Ben Pearson 7

Saw plenty of the ball, with him catching Norwich in possession quite often as they played out from the back.

Paul Gallagher 7

Hit the bar with a free-kick in the first half and got the ball to try and make things happen. Replaced early in the second half.

Ben Pearson gets the better of Harrison Reed

Billy Bodin 6

A good outlet in the first half but his energy and confidence seemed to fade after he missed a great second-half chance.

Alan Browne 8

Pressed well, especially in the first half, as North End looked to force Norwich into making mistakes. Dropped a little deeper later on.

Tom Barkhuizen 6

Didn’t really get into the game and looked like he was running on empty after featuring in every league match this season.

Callum Robinson 6

Didn’t make much of an impact when playing as a striker but got more joy when moved out to the left-wing in the second half.

Callum Robinson shapes to cross



subs used

Ben Davies 7

A half-time replacement for Huntington, he put in a composed display at the back.

Josh Harrop 7

Injected more energy into the side when he came on as part of a double substitution.

Sean Maguire 6

Missed a great chance when he sent a header over. Looked lively although still not 100% fit.