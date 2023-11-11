Preston North End have a loyal following of away fans who travel with them across the country - but where do they ran compared to the rest of the division?

The travelling Preston North End fans were rewarded for their loyalty on Friday night as Liam Lindsay's 90th minute goal secured a memorable 2-1 win away to Blackburn Rovers.

The Lillywhites, who currently sit fourth in the EFL Championship table ahead of Saturday's fixtures, might not always have the biggest travelling support but they do bring a healthy batch of bodies to other stadiums compared to many of their second tier rivals.