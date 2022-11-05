How Preston North End's defeat to Blackpool has seen them shoot into play-off places after Reading win

PNE made it three wins in three on Friday night as they beat Reading 2-1 at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. Ched Evans scored twice either side of a Lucas Joao penalty to secure the three points in the Lilywhites’ third game since last Saturday.

The win saw them rise up to fifth in the Championship table, level on points with fourth.

Potts was delighted for Evans, who scored his first goals in almost 12 months. The first half was not a classic, live on Sky, but North End’s no.44 knew the important part was just finding a way to get a result, not necessarily being entertaining.

Preston North End's Brad Potts (right) battles with Reading's Lucas Joao (left)

He said: “It was a great away win, especially after back to back wins at home. I think on the whole we did deserved. When we actually got the ball down and played it and didn't force things, we were in control of the game. It makes the journey home a bit sweeter.

"Like all the lads say, it doesn't matter how you win the games. That's the Championship. You just have to grind them out and it was a great win. Ched coming in, he's been brilliant in the last two games, I'm over the moon for him. With him in the team I think we need to cross the ball more because that's his strength.

"We have worked on that leading into the game, it was a great cross. For Ched's second goal he did really well. It's just about seeing the game out after that.”

Three wins on the spin have shot PNE up the table but it comes after their worst result in manager Ryan Lowe’s time at the club, a loss to Blackpool.

That has driven on his side however, drawing on the togetherness in the camp to get over the line.

Potts said: “I haven't actually seen the penalty back but it is maybe a bit deflating when we concede a penalty but we just had to make sure we handle the pressure well. Thankfully Ched scored. We've got a great team spirit in there.

"Preston teams over the years have built good results based on good team spirits, that's what we are with a bit of quality in there. It puts us into fifth in the league, it's good times at the moment.

"We had a target after the Blackpool game, obviously everyone was really disappointed, for the fans as well. We set a target for the next four games and we'll see where we are after the Millwall game.

“I don't think we deserved to get beat by Blackpool but that was how it was and it was then all about the reaction. To win three on the bounce, I think that game is now a bit more forgotten about.

“Winning games just gives everyone confidence and then once you start building momentum with wins and getting more points on the board, you go into every game thinking you can win it.