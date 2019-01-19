Ben Pearson ran the show in the middle of the park for PNE. Picture: Getty Images

How Preston North End's players rated in their fine away win at QPR - Dave Seddon's marks out of 10

Plenty of Preston North End players caught the eye in their 4-1 win at Loftus Road on Saturday.

Who was your man of the match? See if you agree with Dave Seddon's marks out of 10 below

Made a very good save from Wells early in the second half and a couple of more standard ones in the first. Good performance.

1. Declan Rudd 8

Typical Fisher display, didnt let much past him down that side of the pitch and managed the game well.

2. Darnell Fisher 7

Strong display at the heart of the defence and produced a fine volley for North Ends key second goal. Has a very bright future.

3. Jordan Storey 8

Read the game very well, confident to take a touch when distributing from the back. Handled QPR sub Smith well in second half.

4. Ben Davies 8

