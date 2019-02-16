Ben Davies again impressed for Preston North End

How Preston North End's players rated in the 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest - Dave Seddon's marks out of 10

Preston North End and Nottingham Forest played out a goalless draw at Deepdale on Saturday.

Who was your man of the match? See if you agree with Dave Seddon's player ratings

Made a decent save from Grabban just before half-time. Fortune maybe shone on him for the second disallowed goal. Another clean sheet.

1. Declan Rudd 7

Made a decent save from Grabban just before half-time. Fortune maybe shone on him for the second disallowed goal. Another clean sheet.
CameraSport
freelance
Buy a Photo
Loose with the ball at the times, his distribution from the back could have been better. Set up a good early chance for Potts.

2. Darnell Fisher 6

Loose with the ball at the times, his distribution from the back could have been better. Set up a good early chance for Potts.
CameraSport
freelance
Buy a Photo
Defensively he was very good, getting in blocks and putting his head on clearances. Some of his passing in the first half was off key.

3. Jordan Storey 7

Defensively he was very good, getting in blocks and putting his head on clearances. Some of his passing in the first half was off key.
CameraSport
freelance
Buy a Photo
A couple of slack moments aside, he was very good at the heart of the defence. Took care of Grabban with some impressive defending.

4. STAR MAN\: Ben Davies 8

A couple of slack moments aside, he was very good at the heart of the defence. Took care of Grabban with some impressive defending.
CameraSport
freelance
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4