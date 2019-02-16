How Preston North End's players rated in the 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest - Dave Seddon's marks out of 10 Preston North End and Nottingham Forest played out a goalless draw at Deepdale on Saturday. Who was your man of the match? See if you agree with Dave Seddon's player ratings 1. Declan Rudd 7 Made a decent save from Grabban just before half-time. Fortune maybe shone on him for the second disallowed goal. Another clean sheet. CameraSport freelance Buy a Photo 2. Darnell Fisher 6 Loose with the ball at the times, his distribution from the back could have been better. Set up a good early chance for Potts. CameraSport freelance Buy a Photo 3. Jordan Storey 7 Defensively he was very good, getting in blocks and putting his head on clearances. Some of his passing in the first half was off key. CameraSport freelance Buy a Photo 4. STAR MAN\: Ben Davies 8 A couple of slack moments aside, he was very good at the heart of the defence. Took care of Grabban with some impressive defending. CameraSport freelance Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4