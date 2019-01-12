Daniel Johnson and Alan Browne celebrate Preston's goal against Swansea

How Preston North End's players rated in Swansea draw - Dave Seddon's marks out of 10

Daniel Johnson scored and Josh Earl was sent off as Jayden Stockley and Brad Potts made their debuts in Preston North End's 1-1 draw with Swansea.

Who was your man of the match? See if you agree with Dave Seddon's player ratings

Got the nod despite the signing of Ripley and did well. Made a good save from Celinas deflected shot before half-time.

1. Declan Rudd 7

Got the nod despite the signing of Ripley and did well. Made a good save from Celinas deflected shot before half-time.
CameraSport
freelance
Buy a Photo
Had one of PNEs first-half chances with a header. Had plenty of pace against him but did fine until injury forced him off.

2. Tom Clarke 6

Had one of PNEs first-half chances with a header. Had plenty of pace against him but did fine until injury forced him off.
CameraSport
freelance
Buy a Photo
Another strong performance from the young centre-half, read the game well and tended to be proactive rather than reactive.

3. STAR MAN: Jordan Storey 8

Another strong performance from the young centre-half, read the game well and tended to be proactive rather than reactive.
CameraSport
freelance
Buy a Photo
Not overly troubled in the first half but playing on the left side instead of the right will always take something off his game.

4. Paul Huntington 6

Not overly troubled in the first half but playing on the left side instead of the right will always take something off his game.
CameraSport
freelance
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4