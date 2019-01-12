How Preston North End's players rated in Swansea draw - Dave Seddon's marks out of 10 Daniel Johnson scored and Josh Earl was sent off as Jayden Stockley and Brad Potts made their debuts in Preston North End's 1-1 draw with Swansea. Who was your man of the match? See if you agree with Dave Seddon's player ratings 1. Declan Rudd 7 Got the nod despite the signing of Ripley and did well. Made a good save from Celinas deflected shot before half-time. CameraSport freelance Buy a Photo 2. Tom Clarke 6 Had one of PNEs first-half chances with a header. Had plenty of pace against him but did fine until injury forced him off. CameraSport freelance Buy a Photo 3. STAR MAN: Jordan Storey 8 Another strong performance from the young centre-half, read the game well and tended to be proactive rather than reactive. CameraSport freelance Buy a Photo 4. Paul Huntington 6 Not overly troubled in the first half but playing on the left side instead of the right will always take something off his game. CameraSport freelance Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4