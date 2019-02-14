How Preston North End's players rated against Norwich City - Dave Seddon's marks out of 10
There were strong performances all over the park in Preston North End's 3-1 win over Norwich City.
Who was your man of the match? See if you agree with Dave Seddon's player ratings.
1. STAR MAN: Declan Rudd 8
Kept out the first-half penalty from Stiepermann and then made second-half saves to deny Pukki, Hernandez and Godfrey.
2. Darnell Fisher 8
Excellent at right-back, was fouled for the free-kick for the first goal and the penalty for the second.
3. Jordan Storey 8
Good in the air in both boxes, defended strongly against Norwich's good movement.
4. Ben Davies 7
Netted PNE's first goal with a great header. Got stretched a couple of times by Pukki but otherwise did well.
