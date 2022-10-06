How Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe got it spot to sink West Bromwich Albion

Emil Riis scored the only goal of the game and it was a much needed three points for North End for a number of reasons.

They were winless in four games, a spell spanning over a month thanks to an international break, and still only had three league goals to their name, just one at home.

After a 1-0 win four league goals still doesn't sound too impressive but as any fan will tell you, it is the hope that kills you and now the hope is that PNE find their scoring straps.

Preston North End's Ali McCann hits the post.

Ryan Lowe's side played well on the night, though that is nothing particularly new as they have put in some good performances in recent games.

They have looked much less like scoring than they did at the start of the campaign, but seemed to possess a threat against the Baggies.

Lowe opted to stick with the same system as at Sunderland, with Robbie Brady in the middle of midfield and Alan Browne at right wing back. He brought in Ali McCann alongside Brady and Sean Maguire got his first start of the season.

He got that spot on. McCann was fantastic, as was Brady and Maguire. Brady played his midfield role differently this time around. The Irishman dropped deeper than he did against Sunderland but made some darting runs forward off the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He seemed to just get his position a bit more against the Baggies. He was ably supported but it is understandable that it could take more than just one game for Brady to find his feet in a new position at a club he has only been at for 14 games, not featuring in them all.

He put in the sort of showing we were all hoping for at Sunderland, he was making things happen and was positive, and nearly set Maguire up after just three minutes.

In the end it was the class of McCann whose turn then saw him release Alvaro Fernandez to supply the perfect cross for Riis to turn home.

Whilst the goal won North End the game, it has to be said that the defence were excellent and the home side would not have got away with all three points without them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Lindsay has been colossal all season and Freddie Woodman was there when his side needed him to save a one on one - nine clean sheets in 12 games now for a defence that is running out of superlatives to describe it.

Credit also to the manager for his team selection and also the changes he made during the 90 minutes.

His team selection was spot on but so was shoring things up with Brad Potts and Ryan Ledson, also the injection of pace with Troy Parrott towards the end.

It was not the perfect night, North End sitting off for the second half when they could have kept their foot on the gas and panicked Albion further was a bit of a risk, but it paid off.

Advertisement Hide Ad