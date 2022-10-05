How Preston North End are countering the hectic Championship fixture schedule

Having made the trip to Sunderland at the weekend, PNE are soon off to Norwich and then Bristol in a hectic start to football back after the international break. They also face West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday, although that game is at home.

Saturday’s journey to Norwich City is a 10 hour round trip for those departing from Preston but North End have the benefit of flying the first leg of that journey, and the second leg of their midweek trip to Bristol City.

They are mixing things up to be able to rest as well as possible as they are set to play eight times this month.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe watches on alongside assistant Mike Marsh (centre) and first team coach Paul Gallagher (left).

Lowe said: “The good thing is, the owner is putting his money in. We're flying to Norwich, we're going to fly home from Bristol City - some clubs wouldn't - and that is to give us the best possible chance of recovery.

"We haven't millions of pounds to go and spend on players but we do have enough in the coffers to make sure the lads get back and recover in time. That's important for us.

“We went to Sunderland and came back on Saturday night, in on Monday to plan for Wednesday and then get Thursday and Friday to plan for Nowrich. We'll fly there but drive home, we'll be in on Monday and then drive to Bristol City on Tuesday and fly home. We'll be in on Thursday, it's relentless.”

The man tasked with keeping PNE in top order over a very demanding fixture run is fitness coach John Lucas.

Lucas had previously worked with Lowe prior to his arrival this summer and has the full trust of the Lilywhites’ boss.

"We have a good fitness coach in John Lucas who will plan all that and make sure our recovery is right, there will be a couple of late starts in there as well so the lads can recover and sleep,” Lowe said.