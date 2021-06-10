How Preston, Cardiff City & more fared in the shock alternative Championship table

The 2020/21 Championship campaign was another classic roller-coaster ride, with the 24-team league consolidating its reputation as one of football's most unpredictable competitions.

By Richie Boon
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 12:03 pm

While fans were out of the stadiums for the season amid on the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the quality of play was still top-notch, and supporters stuck at home were treated to a feast of football over the course of the campaign, with twists and turns right up until the final day of the season.

With England gearing up for Euro 2020, we thought it would be a bit of fun to see how every Championship side would have got on if every goal scored by one of their English players was disallowed last season.

This is where Preston North End would have finished in the 2020/21 Championship final table, if all goals from English players were struck from the records:

1. Rotherham United - 24th

Wins: 2. Draws: 27. Losses: 17. Points total: 33. Final standing difference: -1. Top English goalscorer: Michael Smith (10).

2. Blackburn Rovers - 23rd

Wins: 4. Draws: 25. Losses: 17. Points total: 37. Final standing difference: -8. Top English goalscorer: Adam Armstrong (28).

3. Millwall - 22nd

Wins: 6. Draws: 26. Losses: 13. Points total: 44. Final standing difference: -10. Top English goalscorer: Jed Wallace (11).

4. Nottingham Forest - 21st

Wins: 8. Draws: 20. Losses: 18. Points total: 44. Final standing difference: -4. Top English goalscorer: Lewis Grabban (6).

