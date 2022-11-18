The Scot had been in and out of the team since arriving at Deepdale in January last year, coming in from Stoke City after not featuring much for the Potters.

The 27-year-old played 13 times after intially joining the club and made 17 appearances throughout the whole of last season, including two red cards in just three games earlier on this year.

Now however Lindsay is one of the best performing defenders in the division, not just PNE’s team, but he admits he did have doubts over his own ability when his confidence was low.

Preston North End's Liam Lindsay

He told the Lancashire Post: “It was tough. I speak to a guy about the mental side, that has definitely helped.

“I think that was the best decision I've made, to do that. It's shown.

“With not playing for two years, coming back and playing and not playing my best because you haven't played for two years...

“Was I really that good? Was I good enough to be here? I've just turned it all and I'm in a good place.”

Lindsay was, in fact, that good and has been showing excellent form this season, making it a regular routine at Deepdale to go and pick up the man of the match award.

But coming off the back of 23 games in 18 months at the Bet365 Stadium, it was tough for him to get up to speed.

He has been trusted at the heart of the North End defence from the first game of this season and has been repaying that faith.

He said: “It's hard for anyone who has not played to come in and make an immediate impact and defenders a bit different because you need a bit of rhythm and to read the game mentally and stuff like that.

“This season has been good so far, I don't want to jinx it, I just hope it continues.

“When I first came on loan I felt it went okay considering I hadn't played for a while.