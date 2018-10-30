How much the Preston North End side will have changed since last visit to Ipswich 12 months ago

Alex Neil takes his Preston North End side to Ipswich on Saturday almost a year to the day since their last visit to Portman Road.

READ MORE: Preston North End are familiar first game opponents for new Ipswich boss Paul Lambert

Martyn Waghorn scores for Ipswich against Preston last season

On November 4 2017 an injury-hit Lilywhites side lost 3-0 as a miserable run of form continued with a fourth straight defeat.

Despite being without a host of defenders, Neil apologised to fans for the performance in his post-match press conference.

Below we take a look at the line-up that took the field that day and how it will differ this weekend.

Chris Maxwell

Goalkeeper will likely be between the sticks again on Saturday having taken over from Declan Rudd who had started the season as PNE’s No.1.

Darnell Fisher

Lasted just 37 minutes at Portman Road last season before being replaced by Marnick Vermijl. Still first choice at right back but has had a patchy season and was dropped in place of Tom Clarke on Saturday.

Paul Huntington

Been in and out of the side this season but has been back in as captain for the last two games. Expected to play this Saturday.

Andy Boyle

One of those drafted in due to injuries 12 months ago, Boyle played just two more games for PNE last season. Finished the season on loan at Doncaster and is now with Dundee. Could have played his last game for the club.

Kevin O’Connor

Like his countryman Boyle, Ipswich appearance was one of just a few for O’Connor under Neil last season. Struggled on loan at Fleetwood after Christmas and is now with Crewe in League Two.

Ben Pearson

A mainstay of the side then and a mainstay of the side now. Pearson, who has already missed four games through suspension this season, will anchor the midfield at Portman Road.

John Welsh

Deepdale stalwart left the club after six years’ fine service in the summer and is now with Grimsby in League Two. Game against Ipswich last season was one of just 11 appearances in all competitions during the 2017-18 campaign.

Tom Barkhuizen

Remains a key man for Neil with his pace seen as a real asset by the North End boss. Is hitting form this season and should start this Saturday.

Daniel Johnson

Another who has come good in recent weeks. With a new contract under his belt DJ will now be challenged with cementing his spot in the starting line-up.

Jordan Hugill

Striker left the club in January with a club record £9.5 million sale seeing him head to West Ham. Now back in his hometown and on loan at Middlesbrough in the Championship.

Marnick Vermijl

A 37th-minute replacement for Fisher, Vermijl is something of a forgotten man at Deepdale with the defeat at Portman Road last year being the last time he played for PNE. In the final year of his contract he is currently on loan at MVV Maastricht in the Dutch second division.

Josh Harrop

Came on in the 63rd minute and you would imagine he would have been part of the squad this weekend had it not been for the ACL injury that has most likely ended his season.

Paul Gallagher

Was introduced in the 70th minute 12 months ago and could well be on the bench again this weekend, Johnson having edged ahead of him in midfield over the last few games.