Preston North End manager Frankie McAvoy

How much did Preston North End spend in the transfer window and how much did they make in payer sales? All 24 EFL Championship clubs ranked by net spent

The summer transfer window is closed for another year and and Championship clubs will have to wait until January to begin buying and selling players again.

By Martyn Simpson
Friday, 10th September 2021, 3:02 pm

It’s been a busy time across the division with some clubs spending big to land targets and others bringing in a healthy profit from player sales.

Here are all 24 Premier League clubs ranked from highest to lowest based on their net spend for the 2021 summer transfer window.

(All stats via Transfermarkt).

1. Sheffield United

Net spend = +£25.20m (Income: £25.20m, Expenditure: Nil)

Photo: George Wood

2. Bournemouth

Net spend = +£21.60m (Income: £24.21m, Expenditure: £2.61m)

Photo: Stephen Pond

3. West Bromwich Albion

Net spend = +£17.17m (Income: £17.17m, Expenditure: Nil)

Photo: Harriet Lander

4. Blackburn Rovers

Net spend = +£15.41m (Income: £15.93m, Expenditure: £522,000)

Photo: Clive Brunskill

