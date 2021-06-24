Home start for Preston North End against Hull City in the Championship, with an October trip to Blackpool

The clash with the Tigers, who were League One champions, is scheduled for Saturday, August 7.

North End head to Reading the following week, then face a Tuesday night visit to Huddersfield Town.

Peterborough United, managed by former PNE boss Darren Ferguson, come to Deepdale on August 21, with the first month's fixtures completed by a home clash with Swansea City.

The first of the eagerly awaited derby meetings with Blackpool will be at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, October 23. The return fixture sees the Seasiders come to Deepdale on March 19.

On the derby front, North End visit Ewood Park to play Blackburn Rovers on December 4, with Rovers making the trip to Preston late in the season on April 23.

At Christmas, PNE host to Sheffield United on Boxing Day, before they head to West Bromwich Albion on December 29 and play at Stoke City on New Year's Day.

Easter has a London flavour, with Millwall visiting Deepdale on Good Friday (April 15) before the Lilywhites go to Craven Cottage to face Fulham on Easter Monday.

North End's final game of the season is at home against Middlesbrough on May 7.

All fixtures are subject to change for television coverage.

PNE's fixtures:

Sat Aug 7 Hull City (h)

Sat Aug 14 Reading (a)

Tue Aug 17 Huddersfield Town (a)

Sat Aug 21 Peterborough United (h)

Sat Aug 28 Swansea City (h)

Sat Sep 11 Bristol City (a)

Tue Sep 14 Sheffield United (a)

Sat Sep 18 West Bromwich Albion (h)

Sat Sep 25 Birmingham City (a)

Tue Sep 28 Stoke City (h)

Sat Oct 2 Queens Park Rangers (a)

Sat Oct 16 Derby County (h)

Wed Oct 20 Coventry City (h)

Sat Oct 23 Blackpool (a)

Sat Oct 30 Luton Town (h)

Wed Nov 3 A.F.C. Bournemouth (a)

Sat Nov 6 Nottingham Forest (a)

Sat Nov 20 Cardiff City (h)

Tue Nov 23 Middlesbrough (a)

Sat Nov 27 Fulham (h)

Sat Dec 4 Blackburn Rovers (a)

Sat Dec 11 Barnsley (h)

Sat Dec 18 Millwall (a)

Sun Dec 26 Sheffield United (h)

Wed Dec 29 West Bromwich Albion (a)

Sat Jan 1 Stoke City (a)

Sat Jan 15 Birmingham City (h)

Sat Jan 22 Swansea City (a)

Sat Jan 29 Bristol City (h)

Wed Feb 9 Huddersfield Town (h)

Sat Feb 12 Peterborough United (a)

Sat Feb 19 Reading (h)

Tue Feb 22 Nottingham Forest (h)

Sat Feb 26 Coventry City (a)

Sat Mar 5 A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)

Sat Mar 12 Cardiff City (a)

Wed Mar 16 Luton Town (a)

Sat Apr 2 Derby County (a)

Sat Apr 9 Queens Park Rangers (h)

Fri Apr 15 Millwall (h)

Mon Apr 18 Fulham (a)

Sat Apr 23 Blackburn Rovers (h)

Sat Apr 30 Barnsley (a)

Sat May 7 Middlesbrough (h)