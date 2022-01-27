'He's a fox in the box': Preston North End boss salutes debutant striker Cameron Archer

The 20-year-old striker came off the bench to find the net in PNE's 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns last night.

He signed from Aston Villa on loan for the rest of the season on Monday and certainly enjoyed a quick return to the Midlands.

Archer headed home in the 76th minute after Greg Cunningham's shot had been parried by home keeper David Button.

Cameron Archer celebrates scoring Preston North End's second goal against West Bromwich Albion

Emil Riis had given PNE the lead four minutes before half-time with a close-range finish from another Cunningham assist.

"It was interesting, I was speaking to him before the game on the pitch and he was over by the goal.

"I said to him 'Do you visualise the goal'? He said 'Yes' and I used to do that myself as a striker. - where you are going to put it if you get the opportunities.

"The last time he did it he said he scored a header against Chelsea, now he's scored a header for Preston North End.

"We knew what we were getting with Cam, he's a goalscorer, he runs the channels well and works it well. He's a fox in the box and that is what we needed.

"I think Cam coming in the building has given all the strikers a lift, they know when the opportunity comes they have to take it.