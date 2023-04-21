News you can trust since 1886
He's a credit to Everton Football Club - Preston North End's Ryan Ledson heaps praise on Tom Cannon and hopes for another loan deal

Preston North End midfielder Ryan Ledson would love to see striker Tom Cannon return to Deepdale next season but admits that they should enjoy him while they can.

By Tom Sandells
Published 21st Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Cannon, who is on his first loan away from parent club, and boyhood club, Everton has scored eight times in his 18 games so far for the Lilywhites.

Comparisons have been made to last year’s January Premier League loan acquisition Cameron Archer, who netted seven times before the summer. Like now, supporters were clamouring for the youngster to come back for another loan at Deepdale, which did not materialise.

Ledson is cautious about getting carried away with the loan players after poast experiences but he would certainly like to see PNE’s no.28 return to the club for another spell.

Preston North End's Tom Cannon celebrates scoring his side's first goalPreston North End's Tom Cannon celebrates scoring his side's first goal
Preston North End's Tom Cannon celebrates scoring his side's first goal
“Tom Cannon has been absolutely brilliant,” he said. “He’s a credit to himself and Everton Football Club. Since the second he’s come through the door he’s worked hard, got his head down and he’s a nice kid. He’s 20 years of age, has the world at his feet and all he needs to do is focus on himself and scoring goals because he can go wherever he wants to be.

"I’m absolutely made up for him. I’d snap your hand off for him back next season! Whether that will happen or not I don’t know, we can only try can’t we?

"We all saw what happened with Cam last year. Let’s just enjoy him while we’ve got him and see what happens next year.”

