Here are the teams Preston North End could face in the Carabao Cup second round

The road to Wembley is underway, but who could be standing in the way of Preston North End in the second round of the Carabao Cup?

Louis Moult celebrates scoring for Preston against Morecambe

Alex Neil’s men progressed through the first round of the competition courtesy of victory over Morecambe - and they could now be rewarded with a big tie.

In a first round which saw plenty of goals, gasps and giant-killings, PNE were one of 37 teams to make it through to the next round.

But who will they face next? With the draw just a day away, there are some big ties on the horizon.

There will be no seeding in the second round draw with ties against big Premier League teams are a possibility with all top flights side - except those playing in Europe - set to enter the competition.

Everton, Newcastle United and Leicester City are among those entering the competition in the second round.

Premier League big guns Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and others enter the Carabao Cup at the third round stage.

The draw for the second round will be made on Thursday, August 16 at 7pm - just before Sunderland take on Sheffield Wednesday in the final tie of the first round.

The ties will then be played in the week commencing Monday, August 27.

The second round, like the first, is regoinalised but here’s the full list of teams in the hat.

Premier League: Everton, Leicester City, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, West Ham, Watford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Huddersfield, Southampton, Cardiff City, Fulham, Wolves

Championship: Swansea, Stoke, Nottingham Forest, Blackburn Rovers, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Derby County, Preston North End, Rotherham United, Hull City, Millwall, Norwich City, QPR, Brentford, Aston Villa, Reading, West Brom

League One: Blackpool, Fleetwood Town, Rochdale, Doncaster Rovers, Burton Albion, Walsall, Plymouth Argyle, Bristol Rovers, Oxford United, AFC Wimbledon, Wycombe Wanderers

League Two: Macclesfield Town, Mansfield Town, Lincoln City, Newport County, Cheltenham Town, Exeter City, MK Dons, Forest Green Rovers

Tie to be played on Thursday: Sunderland OR Sheffield Wednesday