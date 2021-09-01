Here are all the 25 signings that joined Championship clubs on Deadline Day

The summer window has seen lots of big moves in the second tier of English football including the likes of Troy Deeney joining Birmingham City, Ian Poveda moving to Blackburn Rovers and Gary Cahill signing for Bournemouth.
Deadline Day was no different and saw clubs making some impressive signings as they looked to strengthen their squads for the remainder of the season.
Here are the 25 new signings that joined Championship clubs on Deadline Day...
1. Abdallah Sima - Brighton to Stoke
Abdallah Sima joined Stoke City on loan after joining Brighton & Hove Albion on a permanent deal from Slavia Prague.
Photo: IAN KINGTON
2. Todd Kane - QPR to Coventry
Todd Kane has joined Coventry City on a two-year deal. The right-back departs QPR after two years with the London club.
Photo: Alex Burstow
3. Josh Murphy - Cardiff to Preston
Cardiff City's Josh Murphy has joined Preston North End on a season-long loan. The winger has been an unused sub in all five of the Bluebirds' Championship fixtures this season.
Photo: Alex Burstow
4. Jordan Gabriel - Nottingham Forest to Blackpool
Jordan Gabriel has joined Blackpool a permanent deal after enjoying a successful loan spell with the Seasiders last season. Neil Critchley's side had been keen on bringing the defender back to the club all summer.
Photo: Charlotte Tattersall