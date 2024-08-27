Harrogate Town | Getty Images

All the action from tonight's round two Carabao Cup clash

Preston North End are in Carabao Cup action tonight as they take on Harrogate Town, away from home.

The Lilywhites face the Sulphurites for the first time ever, with a place in the hat for round three at stake. PNE saw off Sunderland, 2-0, in round one at Deepdale - Ryan Ledson and Mads Frokjaer on the score sheet that night.

Since then, North End have appointed Paul Heckingbottom as manager and he started life at Deepdale with a 1-0 victory over Luton Town, last weekend. As for Harrogate, the hosts beat Lincoln City away from home in the first round.

They have one win, one draw and one defeat from their first three league games of the season. Simon Weaver has, remarkably, been manager of the club since May 2009 - the longest-serving boss in England’s top four leagues, by a country mile.

You can follow all of tonight’s action from the The Exercise Stadium, right here!