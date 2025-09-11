PNE signed the Everton midfielder late on transfer deadline day

Harrison Armstrong is looking forward to showing what he can do in a Preston North End shirt.

The Lilywhites won the race for the Everton midfielder’s loan signature, with a deal done and dusted in the final hours of transfer deadline day. Armstrong, 18, has been in and around Everton’s first team this season and was linked with a handful of Championship clubs - including last season’s loan club Derby County.

But, it is long-term admirers Preston who secured his services for the 2025/26 campaign. Armstrong had to wait to link up with his new club, having gone away with England U19s during the international break and scored a couple of goals. He will have two training days before Middlesbrough at home - an occasion he is relishing.

“I can't wait to get involved and play in front of all the fans,” he told iFollow PNE. “I'm here for game time, to impress and show myself off. I want to do everything I can to help the club win as many games as possible. Hopefully, you're able to see what I can bring.

“There's some really good players here and I'm going to have to fight for my shirt. Hopefully, it's a good, competitive environment and we can all push each other to be the best versions of ourselves.”

On joining North End, he said: “Ever since I first spoke to Preston it didn't really seem like any other club was going to come near. Obviously, I had other clubs and places I'd been before, but I think I was quite certain on Preston and I'm really happy to be here.

“He (Paul Heckingbottom) just comes across as a really nice guy. Obviously, the football side I don't really need to say much. He's well known for bringing young players through and how well he's done in the league.

“Hopefully, we're a good combination and we can do well together. I know how big the club is and I know what the fans expect for the season. I just hope I can play a big part in it and I’m looking forward to it.”

Paul Heckingbottom on signing Harrison Armstrong

The PNE boss said: “He’ll improve us and yeah, he's got to obviously settle - I don't know what his ceiling is - but I just see someone who is really driven, got a really good all-round game, physically he's excellent as well. So, who knows what type of player we've got there? He could be a big big player for Everton, never mind for us, so we were excited to get him and get working with him.”

