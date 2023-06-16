Unlike most straightforward contract announcements, there was a bit of a caveat when it came to the Irishman extending his stay at Deepdale.

The 32-year-old’s new deal runs only until December 31, just six months time. However, provided he meets clauses included in his deal, that relate to his fitness and appearances, the deal will be extended until next summer, June 30, 2024.

It’s a risk-free deal for PNE, if Cunningham is not fit and cannot uphold his end of the bargain, they could see him depart in the winter, wish him well and fill his role with another player in the January transfer window.

Preston North End's Greg Cunningham looks on

If he recovers from his long-term hamstring injury well and goes on to contribute and be a regular player in the side, then great. North End will have a reliable and wily defender who has delivered consistently whenever asked.

Though there may be some doubts over Cunningham, given that he is a designated backup option behind Andrew Hughes on the left side of the defence and, depending on the form of others around him, also in the middle of the defence, I would be hard-pressed to recall a game last season that the Irishman didn’t do himself justice.

He played in two different positions and was sometimes having to come in from the cold and perform instantly, but he did so.

He’s a clever player that uses every minute of his experience when on the pitch, be that buying cheap free kicks off opposition forwards, wasting a little time here and there, getting in the referee's ear or coming out on top against a striker that towers over him.

On top of those on-field bonuses, Cunningham is also a fantastic person off it. He’s a genuinely good bloke and knows what it means to represent Preston North End, he’s a fine ambassador for the club.

He’s one of just three currently still signed on that has been with PNE since the start of their most recent Championship journey – albeit with a brief hiatus.