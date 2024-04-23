Preston North End's Greg Cunningham celebrates a goal at Blackburn Rovers

Greg Cunningham admits his move to Cardiff City, from Preston North End, led to the ‘worst time’ in his footballing career.

After another strong season at Deepdale, in 2017/18, the promoted Bluebirds swooped in for the left-back. Cunningham signed for Cardiff in the June, for a reported £4million. But, he made just eight appearances for the top flight side and was loaned out to Blackburn Rovers the following campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cunningham eventually returned to PNE in January 2021, before signing a permanent deal three months later. He has taken his total appearances for the club past the 170 mark. It was a club he was sorry to leave initially - and returning has only heightened his love for Preston. The Irishman has now reflected on that switch to Wales, in an interview on PNE’s official club podcast.

"It's mad, because Cardiff was probably the worst time in my career - and it should've been the best,” said the defender. “Although I ticked the box, lived the dream and got some Prem games, psychologically, mentally and emotionally, it was the worst time in my career. I went there and it was an opportunity I couldn't turn down.

“You have conversations that ultimately don't happen, when you go there. I had gone into my last year and wanted to stay. I was enjoying the project under Alex Neil and really enjoying my football under him. It was the season where there was no doubt in my mind - just get in there (the play-offs), because when we get in there, we are winning and then there's a one-off at Wembley."

Cunningham went on to admit he has little love for Neil Warnock, who was manager of Cardiff at the time and the man who signed him from Preston. The Irishman recalled once instance when Warnock blamed him for all five goals conceded against Manchester United - which enraged Cunningham and left him desperate to leave the Bluebirds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad