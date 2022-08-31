Greg Cunningham adapting at Preston North End so he's not left behind

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Preston North End defender has most commonly been played as a left back or as a left wing back in his time at the club, spanning almost five years.

This season however things are a bit different with the Irishman now seen as a left centre back in Ryan Lowe’s three at the back system.

Cunningham was used at left wing back last season, and set up two goals at the Hawthorns as PNE beat West Bromwich Albion, but with signings made down that side he’s adapted for this campaign.

Preston North End's Greg Cunningham after PNE's game at Cardiff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I've started my professional career as a left back of a four but as football evolves and formations change, you have to adapt with it or you're left behind.

"I've said I can play along that left side wherever I'm called upon. It's whatever the gaffer wants me to do, I try to execute the gameplan as well as I can.

"Certain games will suit certain players or certain formations, whatever way you want to look at it.

"Everyone is in the same boat, we're working hard every day in training. Everyone is fit and we're chomping at the bit and ready to go when called upon.”

North End are still looking to find their form this season, despite a sensational start defensively.

Cunningham is backing his side and knows what it takes to have a successful season.

He said: “Every season, you want to do well. I'm only 31, I feel I've got a lot to give over the next few years. But this season I find the Championship results have been quite strange.

"The Championship never seems to amaze me when it comes to that because it's one of those where everyone can beat everyone, I don't think there's such thing as an upset in this league.