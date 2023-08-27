Great comeback ensures best North End start in 15 years, Preston fan Tim Mercer has his say

​Another typical Championship match ended in a non-typical beginning to a campaign for Preston; this being their best start at this level since 2008.

That’s three wins and a draw now, alongside no losses, bringing in a healthy points return and place in the embryonic table.

Of course, it is still far too early to have any kind of realistic indication of where North End will end up come May, but it is just so nice to avoid the early crisis that seems to occur habitually in my many moons of watching the men in white shirts out on the Deepdale pitch.

Preston North End's Alan Browne battles with Swansea City's Jerry Yates

The first half saw The Jacks take control and go into the break with a 1-0 lead following some poor defending down Preston’s left flank and equally poor covering of an inrushing Swansea player down the right for an all too easy goal.

The hosts appeared to be running out of ideas at this point, despite some promising play in the opening few minutes, and became more laboured and predictable as the half wore on.

To be honest, it was a bit of a relief to go in for my Bovril without conceding further and to gather my thoughts and feelings for the remainder to come.

The second half continued in the same vein as the first and it was clear to all a change was needed to try and shake things up a bit.

Fortunately, Ali McCann had recovered enough from an injury, that kept him out of the 1-0 victory at Sheffield Wednesday the previous Saturday, to come off the bench within 10 minutes of the

restart.

It also included a reshuffle in formation to four at the back, with left wingback Kian Best making way for the substitution.

The impact was almost immediate, aided and abetted by the good form McCann has shown so far this season alongside Alan Browne being moved into a more advanced position in midfield.

Indeed, it was Browne who got the assist for a lovely headed equaliser by Andrew Hughes within four minutes of McCann entering the field of play.

Even more satisfying was the skill shown by Mads Frökjaer in beating his man on the left for the

cross that led to the Duane Holmes winner in the closing stages.

Frökjaer had struggled a bit throughout most of the match and had blasted two opportunities over

the bar in the first half.