Graham Alexander eyes summer move for Preston North End striker

The former Fir Park hero has not played since August 2019 after suffering a knee injury but is back fit and looking for a fresh challenge.

The 29-year-old scored 50 goals for Motherwell before leaving for North End in a £500,000 deal in January 2018.

When asked whether he would be interested in Moult, former PNE player and Deepdale legend Alexander said: “Always interested in good players, regardless of whether they have a good history with our club or not.

Louis Moult has been released by PNE

“I know of Louis’ abilities. I know he has had a tough time over the last couple of seasons with injury and so forth, but once we get beyond Sunday we will be really getting down to the business of trying to improve our team.

“Any good player that’s available is under consideration for us.

“I don’t think it’s right that I talk about any individuals, whether attached or unattached because there is a lot of time between identifying someone and actually bringing them in or having the opportunity to do that.

“But we are interested in every good player that’s out there that can help us win games.”

Alexander will be losing Declan Gallagher and Allan Campbell this summer while Liam Kelly is due to return to QPR and contract talks will resume with Devante Cole after Sunday’s final Scottish Premiership match against Ross County.