​Goalkeeper howler killed the game against Blades - PNE fan Tim Mercer

PNE lost to Sheffield United on Friday

​Not the start North End needed, nor we the fans wanted, as the opening match of the new campaign continued the poor end to last season to make it six defeats and no goals scored on the bounce. That is a shocking statistic and hence the importance of this match to break the pattern and move on.

To make matters worse, this fan didn’t see anything special about the visitors, who will face much sterner tests in the weeks to come following their drop back down to the Championship. Yes they had a comfortable win, but that tells you more about Preston’s poor form rather than any Blades’ prowess.

The low point which killed the match came early in the second half at a critical stage, being 1-0 down to an unlucky first half deflection, and I’m afraid to say it can only be classified as a howler by goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

He received criticism last season for poor distribution and the decision-making that goes with it. The away game at Birmingham springs to mind, as he hesitated in giving the ball to one of our unmarked players in a glorious position to go on up the pitch and cause panic.

This time, impressive debutant Stefan Thordarson seized the opportunity to race down the left in acres of space and calling for a simple throw. Woodman saw him but dithered, to the clear frustration of Thordarson as the chance was lost, and instead gave the ball straight to a Sheffield player who simply lobbed it back over him and into the net.

At least Thordarson gave us a spark and is one of the few players who had a proper go despite most of his teammates already looking out of ideas in terms of forward play. The usual round of substitutions were made, but to no real positive effect other than giving this week’s signing, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, some minutes that showed he has pace and promise in an energetic display for the last quarter of the match.

It’s probably a good thing that the next match is the first round of the League Cup and with fellow Championship side Sunderland being the Tuesday visitors under the Deepdale floodlights. Without the pressure of the league, it is an opportunity to at least put on a decent performance and get a goal in the ‘plus’ column for the seventh time of asking.