Give it Frankie! - PNE fans react to win over Nottingham Forest

Preston North End saw out their season in the perfect way on Gentry Day as they beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 at the City Ground.

By Tom Sandells
Saturday, 8th May 2021, 2:51 pm
Updated Saturday, 8th May 2021, 2:52 pm
Preston North End warm up in Gentry Day t shirts ahead of their win over Nottingham Forest.

James Garner opened the scoring for the home side with a fantastic effort from distance that left Daniel Iversen with no chance.

Tom Bayliss got the leveller as Scott Sinclair broke down the left side with Liam Lindsay heading home from Ched Evans' header back across goal at the far post to make it two.

PNE fans took to Twitter to voice their appreacitation after the game...

PNE fans react to win over Nottingham Forest

