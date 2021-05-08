LiveGive it Frankie! - PNE fans react to win over Nottingham Forest
Preston North End saw out their season in the perfect way on Gentry Day as they beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 at the City Ground.
James Garner opened the scoring for the home side with a fantastic effort from distance that left Daniel Iversen with no chance.
Tom Bayliss got the leveller as Scott Sinclair broke down the left side with Liam Lindsay heading home from Ched Evans' header back across goal at the far post to make it two.
PNE fans took to Twitter to voice their appreacitation after the game...
