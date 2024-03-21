Gentry Day isn't far away for Preston North End, with this season's set to take place at Watford on Saturday, 6 April. And to get you in the mood, we've gathered the best pictures of away fans - and the odd one of players too - from over the years.
North End supporters wear bowler hats and suits, to remember those connected with the club who've passed away within the last 12 months and more. Gentry Day has been celebrated at Middlesbrough, Bolton Wanderers, Barnsley, Brentford and Fulham in recent times.
Here are the best pictures we've picked out!
