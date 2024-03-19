Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Preston North End's upcoming opponents, Birmingham City, are reportedly in talks to appoint former manager, Gary Rowett, on an interim basis.

Blues boss, Tony Mowbray, temporarily stepped away from his role in mid-February after requiring medical treatment. Since then, the St Andrew's side have picked up one point from six games and slid into relegation trouble. Birmingham are 21st in the Championship table, level on points with 22nd placed Huddersfield Town.

Rowett, 50, left his post at Millwall in mid-October - just a few days ahead of the Lions' trip to Deepdale. He has been out of work since leaving The Den, where Rowett spent four years in the hot seat. But, reports in the national media now suggest that Birmingham will bring their old manager back for the final eight games of the season.

The Blues' first game back after the international break is Queens Park Rangers away, before Preston North End head to the Midlands on Monday, April 1. Rowett steered Birmingham to safety in the 2014/15 season, but was then sacked by new owners in December 2016 - when the Blues sat seventh in the table. He went on to manage Derby County, Stoke City and then Millwall.