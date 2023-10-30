Preston North End cult hero sacked after eight months in charge of Championship club
The former PNE man has lost his job at Loftus Road
Preston North End cult hero Gareth Ainsworth has been sacked by Queens Park Rangers after eight months in charge.
The Rs are 23rd in the Championship table after 14 games, with Saturday’s defeat to league leaders Leicester City the club’s sixth straight loss. QPR have won two matches, drawn as many and lost 10 this campaign, with Ainsworth overseeing 28 games during his time in charge at Loftus Road.
The former Rs midfielder left Wycombe Wanderers after 11 years, to replace Neil Critchley at the QPR helm. The London club are now reportedly eyeing a reunion with former boss Neil Warnock, who left Huddersfield Town earlier this season.
On the decision to part ways with Ainsworth, QPR CEO Lee Hoos said: “Making a call such as this is never easy, and it is even more difficult when you have such respect on both a personal and professional level for the individuals concerned - which we all do for Gareth and Richard (Dobson). Many supporters have told me in recent months that they have never wanted someone to succeed more than Gareth, which is an indication of the fondness everyone associated with QPR has for him.
“Unfortunately, results this season haven’t gone the way we all wanted and we feel a change is necessary. Gareth has been a pleasure to work with from the moment he arrived and I am truly sorry this has not worked out as we all had hoped. On behalf of the board, I wholeheartedly thank Gareth for his commitment, desire, passion and professionalism. We all have the utmost respect for him, and he will always be welcome here. We understand the importance of appointing a new head coach quickly and an announcement on this will follow in the coming days.”
Elsewhere in the Championship, Bristol City have sacked Nigel Pearson after two-and-a-half years in charge. The Robins are 15th in the Championship table, having lost five out of their last seven matches. They fell to a 2-0 defeat at Cardiff City on Saturday. Bristol City’s decision leaves PNE manager Ryan Lowe as the second longest serving manager in the Championship - behind Coventry City boss Mark Robins.