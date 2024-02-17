Former Preston North End midfielder 'on short-list' to replace under pressure Stoke boss Steven Schumacher
Preston North End rivals Stoke could have a new manager in place by the time they come to Deepdale next month - if reports are to be believed.
And it’s claimed the struggling Potters could surprisingly turn to a former Lilywhites midfielder to prevent them being dragged into a Championship relegation battle - Gareth Ainsworth.
According to Football Insider, current Stoke boss Steven Schumacher is already under pressure at the bet365 Stadium, having won just three of his 11 games in charge following his appointment on December 19. So much so that the Potters board have reportedly drawn up a short-list of contenders to take over if they decide to part company with the former Plymouth manager.
That list supposedly has Ainsworth - who had three spells at Deepdale as a player - at the top, with the 50-year-old currently out of work since October following his QPR sacking. He was sacked after just eight months at Loftus Road but his stock remains relatively high after securing two promotions during his time in charge at Wycombe Wanderers.
Stoke’s 1-0 midweek win against QPR has apparently eased some of the pressure on Schumacher, who guided Plymouth to the Championship last season. However, they sit 19th in the table after suffering five defeats during the Scouser's time in charge. When the Potters decided to part ways with former PNE boss Alex Neil in December, following an eight-match winless run, they were 16th in the standings.
Schumacher & Co host Coventry at the best365 Stadium today (3pm) sitting just six points above the relegation zone. They head to Deepdale on Saturday, March 9, when PNE boss Ryan Lowe will no doubt being hoping his fomer No2 at Plymouth remains in his job.