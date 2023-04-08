Gareth Ainsworth bemoans QPR's fragile players and discusses Preston North End's play-off credentials

Tom Cannon scored twice in the second half to hand North End all three points on a day where both sides had to win. Ryan Lowe’s men keep up their hunt for a play-off spot whilst the Hoops were hoping to end their slide towards the relegation zone, with them just one point above the drop as things stand.

It doesn’t like Rangers’ poor form is about to change anytime soon, that is if their body language during the game was anything to go by. Ainsworth was concerned with how his side reacted to Preston’s opening goal and was not surprised to see them make it two.

He said: “In a nutshell we looked beat as soon as the first goal went in and I was disappointed with the players. Their heads went down and the mental side of the game is the big thing showing at the moment.

Preston North End's manager Ryan Lowe (left) is greeted by Queens Park Rangers' manager Gareth Ainsworth

"It's a fragility in the players that I've got to address. We've been trying, I've stated that we've got a lack of leaders and characters in the squad.

"They've got to start coming forward now, they've got to start digging deep and fight for the cause and the club. That wasn't acceptable once the first goal went in. It looked like the second one was coming and I didn't like that.”

Ainsworth is fondly remembered in PR1 for his time at Deepdale as a player and he had kind words to say about his former employers after the game, despite a crushing defeat for his side.

The former Wycombe boss was gracious in defeat and is not surprised to see Good Friday’s victors near the play-off places, backing them to have a shout.

He said: “I thought Preston were organised, lively up front and in midfield. The disappointing thing is that that's what I warned the boys about. I knew they had legs in midfield and legs up top and if we tried to play too much in those areas they'll nick it, they'll press you well and they'll break on you.

"That's exactly what happened for the second goal and I was disappointed because the warnings had been there. I think they've got a chance of the play-offs.

"I think Ryan has done a great job there and it's probably testament of a club giving him time. In the early days there was worry about Ryan and his appointment but he's proving to be a top manager and doing really well.”

The QPR boss played over 100 times for the Lilywhites and still holds the club in high regard, something he did not hide after the game. He wants his players to play more like he did now, with full commitment to the cause.

Ainsworth said: “Absolutely, my league debut and 100 and odd games for them but I'll have to say all I wanted was a QPR win today. I'm sure Preston fans would understand that even though I played 100% for any club I played for.