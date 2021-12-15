Game OFF: Preston North End's visit to Millwall postponed due to Covid

The Lilywhites were due to reach the half-way mark of the season when facing the Lions, however a new date will have to be arranged.

A statement released by the EFL at 5.05pm on Wednesday afternoon said: "Millwall's Sky Bet Championship fixture versus Preston North End on Saturday 18th December has been suspended.

"Millwall informed the EFL that it would be unable to fulfil the fixture at The Den due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases in their squad.

Millwall's The Den

"In light of the increased rate of transmissions from the Omicron variant of Covid-19, the EFL will review the circumstances surrounding the postponement and work with effected clubs to assist them throughout this challenging period.

"A rearranged date for the fixture will be confirmed in due course."

North End said: "Any tickets purchased for this weekend’s game will be valid for the rearranged date but should any PNE supporters require a refund, please contact the ticket office by calling 0344 856 1966 or emailing [email protected] and they will be able to assist.

"Everyone at PNE would like to wish those affected a full and quick recovery.."

The Lilywhites' next game is scheduled for Boxing Day when they host Sheffield United at Deepdale.