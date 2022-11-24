Gallery - Preston North End's only win in their last NINE against Reading

PNE have won just once in their last nine games against Reading , home and away, drawing one and losing seven.

Their only win came at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, a 3-0 win in November 2020. Scott Sinclair opened the scoring with Emil Riis adding a second and Brad Potts rounding off the scoring. Daniel Johnson also missed a penalty during the game, a rare occurance, with North End having the chance to take the lead but it did not prove costly.