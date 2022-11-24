News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Preston North End's Brad Potts (left) celebrates scoring his side's third goal with his team mates.

Gallery - Preston North End's only win in their last NINE against Reading

Preston North End come up against one of their bogey teams this weekend, as they travel to face Reading.

By Tom Sandells
4 minutes ago

PNE have won just once in their last nine games against Reading, home and away, drawing one and losing seven.

Their only win came at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, a 3-0 win in November 2020. Scott Sinclair opened the scoring with Emil Riis adding a second and Brad Potts rounding off the scoring. Daniel Johnson also missed a penalty during the game, a rare occurance, with North End having the chance to take the lead but it did not prove costly.

The visiting boys in green were victorious against the Royals who, at the time, were top of the league.

1. Cabral makes a penalty save

Reading goalkeeper Rafael Cabral makes a penalty save from Preston North End's Daniel Johnson.

Photo: David Davies

Photo Sales

2. Scott Sinclair beats Rafael to score

Preston North End's Scott Sinclair beats Reading's goalkeeper Rafael to score his side's first goal.

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales

3. Scott Sinclair celebrates

Preston North End's Scott Sinclair celebrates scoring his side's first goal .

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales

4. Reading and Preston North End players clash

Reading and Preston North End players clash during the Sky Bet Championship match.

Photo: David Davies

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
ReadingScott SinclairRoyalsDaniel Johnson