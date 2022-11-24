Gallery - Preston North End's only win in their last NINE against Reading
Preston North End come up against one of their bogey teams this weekend, as they travel to face Reading.
PNE have won just once in their last nine games against Reading, home and away, drawing one and losing seven.
Their only win came at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, a 3-0 win in November 2020. Scott Sinclair opened the scoring with Emil Riis adding a second and Brad Potts rounding off the scoring. Daniel Johnson also missed a penalty during the game, a rare occurance, with North End having the chance to take the lead but it did not prove costly.
The visiting boys in green were victorious against the Royals who, at the time, were top of the league.